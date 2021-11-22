Imperial Brands’ (IMBBY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of IMBBY opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

