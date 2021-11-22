Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Update

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the October 14th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ICD stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $3.26. 320,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,474. The company has a market cap of $31.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 6.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.97.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 107.72%.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $932,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 474,375 shares of company stock worth $1,564,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

