Indulgence B.V. Jab Acquires 238,841 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 238,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,532,458.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Indulgence B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 232,749 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $3,360,895.56.

On Thursday, November 11th, Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 88,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $13.82 on Monday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.05.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

