Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

IDEXY stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

