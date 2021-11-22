Informa (LON:INF) Given New GBX 640 Price Target at Barclays

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INF. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Informa from GBX 496 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Informa has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 616 ($8.05).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 514.20 ($6.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 462.20 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 603.60 ($7.89). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 542.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 534.35.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

