Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Director Sells $383,141.76 in Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.38. 3,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,263. The company has a market capitalization of $459.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

