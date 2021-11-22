Insider Buying: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $21,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.04 on Monday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $30,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

