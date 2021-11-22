Insider Buying: Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) CEO Purchases 5,475 Shares of Stock

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) CEO Darren Jamison bought 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darren Jamison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, September 8th, Darren Jamison bought 7,500 shares of Capstone Green Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00.

CGRN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. 1,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,174. Capstone Green Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGRN. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $69,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.