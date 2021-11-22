Insider Buying: Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Purchases $19,465.00 in Stock

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Richard Schmidtke bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $19,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Harbor Custom Development stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCDI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter worth $528,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter worth $494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 38.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 126,194 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 17.2% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 391,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,510 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 52,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

