Insider Buying: Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Chairman Buys $579,900.00 in Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

STRA opened at $57.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 36.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 299.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 13.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

