Insider Buying: Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Chairman Buys $579,900.00 in Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
STRA opened at $57.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21.
Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 36.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 299.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 13.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
Strategic Education Company Profile
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
