Insider Buying: Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Acquires £3,393.60 in Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) insider Sheila Khama acquired 7,070 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,433.76).

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 45.70 ($0.60) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a market cap of £654.14 million and a P/E ratio of 4.48. Tullow Oil plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.33 ($0.74).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.