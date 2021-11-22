Insider Buying: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) CFO Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo bought 7,500 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VCTR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.24. 283,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 31.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,137 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 20.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

