Insider Buying: Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 113.62 ($1.48) on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.57. The firm has a market cap of £31.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

