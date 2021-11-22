Insider Selling: Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. 1,656,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 3.08.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 559,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 49,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,608,000 after buying an additional 3,626,455 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 361,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 28,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 492,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 208,017 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

