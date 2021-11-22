Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CTO Sells $284,329.05 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 58,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $284,329.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WISH opened at $4.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1.20.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WISH shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

