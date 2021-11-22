Insider Selling: Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00.

DNMR stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 200.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

