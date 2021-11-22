Insider Selling: Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Director Sells $197,036.00 in Stock

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edison International stock opened at $64.90 on Monday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 263.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.