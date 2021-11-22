Insider Selling: Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Sells 4,590 Shares of Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 3,860.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.