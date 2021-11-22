Insider Selling: R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Director Sells $874,777.60 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RCM stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.70. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,443 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,500 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 798.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $69,079,000 after buying an additional 596,012 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

