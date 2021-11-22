Insider Selling: Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Insider Sells 139,125 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) insider Robert Neale sold 139,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68), for a total transaction of £72,345 ($94,519.21).

Shares of Safestyle UK stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 54 ($0.71). The stock had a trading volume of 300,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,285. The firm has a market cap of £74.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80. Safestyle UK plc has a 12 month low of GBX 34.10 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 68 ($0.89). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08.

About Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.