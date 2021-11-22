Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $1,329,387.50 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50.

On Friday, September 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,137.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $917.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $750.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $489.06 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,353,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 47,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,587,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

