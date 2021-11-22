Insider Selling: UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Sells 1,049 Shares of Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UFPI stock opened at $89.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $91.02.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

