Insider Selling: UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Sells 1,049 Shares of Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
UFPI stock opened at $89.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $91.02.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
