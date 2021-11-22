Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) CEO Louis A. Hoch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $16,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of USIO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.55 million, a PE ratio of -780.00 and a beta of 1.71. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on USIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Usio by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

