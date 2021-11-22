Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 675.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000.

NASDAQ INSM traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.31. 21,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,615. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

