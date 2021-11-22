IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Update

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 792,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IGXT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. 220,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,628. IntelGenx Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile
