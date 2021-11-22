IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Update

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 792,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGXT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. 220,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,628. IntelGenx Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

