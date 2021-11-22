Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $802.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $710.00 to $802.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTU. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.35.

INTU opened at $692.34 on Friday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $337.72 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $581.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

