Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its price objective raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 217.46% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of IVA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.23. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.39.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Inventiva will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

