Invesco Ltd. Acquires 184,028 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,337,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,028 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $24,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,125 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 94,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 106,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 106,451 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 184,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 860,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 485,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 765.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 158,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 140,545 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

