Invesco Ltd. Acquires 519,500 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 367.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $23,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 131.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560,227 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Li Auto by 61.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after buying an additional 5,653,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Li Auto by 141.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,397,000 after buying an additional 4,906,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 72.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,065,000 after buying an additional 4,447,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Li Auto by 356.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,774,000 after buying an additional 1,782,478 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Li Auto stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $780.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.