Invesco Ltd. Has $23.60 Million Stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 2,048.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $23,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $613,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,566.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,941. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,807.00 and a beta of -1.25.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

