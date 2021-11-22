Invesco Ltd. Has $24.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Ovintiv worth $24,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 51.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 31.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 19.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

