Invesco Ltd. Purchases 120,049 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 100.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 120,049 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of Innospec worth $21,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Innospec by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $87.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average is $91.69. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.56 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.98%.

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CL King dropped their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.