Invesco Ltd. Purchases 834,716 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 459.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,716 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Change Healthcare worth $23,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $20.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

