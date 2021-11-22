Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 270,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,544,000.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.99. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01.

