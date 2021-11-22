InvestDigital (IDT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a market cap of $145,142.22 and approximately $125,868.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00047347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00227913 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00087864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 115,567,707 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.