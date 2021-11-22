Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS: CESDF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.85. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$2.90. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – CES Energy Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$2.80 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.

CESDF opened at $1.51 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.69%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

