Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 199 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $371.73. 10,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,903. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $374.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.43 and a 200-day moving average of $320.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

