Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 2,100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,832. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

