Investment Partners LTD. Has $5.63 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.6% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after buying an additional 4,854,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after buying an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.90. 117,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,974,946. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

