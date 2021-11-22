Investment Partners LTD. Has $846,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.71. 219,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,777,807. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.07 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.99 and a 200-day moving average of $266.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

