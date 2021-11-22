Investment Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $164.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,982. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.