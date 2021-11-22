Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 834 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,690,000 after purchasing an additional 259,093 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 720,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.21. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,327. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

