Investment Partners LTD. Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,975,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.01. 43,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

