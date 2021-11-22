Investment Partners LTD. Sells 499 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

