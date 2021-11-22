Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 12,990 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,859% compared to the typical daily volume of 439 call options.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
In other NewAge news, Director Ed Brennan bought 500,000 shares of NewAge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NBEV stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.63. 19,987,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,983. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.21.
NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NewAge will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
About NewAge
NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.
