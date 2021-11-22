iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,086,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,218 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $255,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.96 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67.

