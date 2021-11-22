iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.3% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,719,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA opened at $76.25 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.