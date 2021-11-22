iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,908 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293,413 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,710,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after purchasing an additional 227,138 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $120.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.83 and a 12 month high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

