iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $35,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $104.18 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.18.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

