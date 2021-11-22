IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.95

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 316725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

ISO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IsoPlexis in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen started coverage on IsoPlexis in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on IsoPlexis in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($9.87). Sell-side analysts anticipate that IsoPlexis Corp will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

